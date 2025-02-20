B. Riley Has Lowered Expectations for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.57% from the company’s previous close.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Read Our Latest Report on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.20. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $297.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.70 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 119,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 670,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after purchasing an additional 463,577 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $3,924,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth about $34,985,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.