Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.00.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,298.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

