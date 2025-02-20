Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.47. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

