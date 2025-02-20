Barclays Downgrades Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to Equal Weight

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $111.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

MRNA opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.59. Moderna has a twelve month low of $29.25 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.34.

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,664 shares of company stock valued at $115,210. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 7,306,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,819,000 after purchasing an additional 72,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,241,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,219,000 after purchasing an additional 171,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Moderna by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

