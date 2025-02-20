Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s previous close.
DaVita Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21. DaVita has a one year low of $119.42 and a one year high of $179.60.
DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.
