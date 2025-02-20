Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for NOV (NYSE:NOV) Stock Price

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NOV by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NOV by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV



NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.



