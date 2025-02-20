Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Stock Price

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

SLM stock opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. SLM has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $32.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts expect that SLM will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $1,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,166.91. This represents a 48.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in SLM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,250,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in SLM by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 68,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

