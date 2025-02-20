Barclays Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $85.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.41% from the company’s previous close.

FIS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.36.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $69.44 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.65. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

