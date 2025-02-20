Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cibc World Mkts cut Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group cut Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.55. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,659 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 64,085 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 42,973 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.1% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,185 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

