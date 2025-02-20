Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $101.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

BBY stock opened at $91.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $103.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 64.27%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total transaction of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,442.20. The trade was a 42.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,608 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,971,908,000 after buying an additional 191,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,560,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $562,880,000 after buying an additional 395,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $514,483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,820 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $436,210,000 after purchasing an additional 239,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,824,425 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $328,136,000 after purchasing an additional 459,353 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

