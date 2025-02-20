Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $88.00.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TECH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of TECH opened at $65.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.57. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Kim Kelderman sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $1,035,067.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,619.16. The trade was a 25.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy E. Herr sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $122,685.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,336.96. This represents a 48.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.