Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $136.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.71. Biogen has a 1-year low of $128.51 and a 1-year high of $238.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,748,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,561,238,000 after purchasing an additional 70,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,423,747,000 after acquiring an additional 248,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,709,000 after acquiring an additional 82,456 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 13,574.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,667,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,024 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,569,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

