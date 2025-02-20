Blue Trust Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,760 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,917,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $3,312,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5,185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $63.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

