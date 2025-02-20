Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $264.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $225.36 and a 1-year high of $298.31. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.43.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMC. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.82.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

