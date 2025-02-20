Blue Trust Inc. Sells 2,278 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after purchasing an additional 217,762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after purchasing an additional 870,858 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,064,000 after purchasing an additional 103,828 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,772,000 after purchasing an additional 660,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,726,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
TLH stock opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
