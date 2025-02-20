Blue Trust Inc. Trims Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in NetApp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,492 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $119.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

NetApp Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $124.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 123.63%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.79, for a total transaction of $52,672.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,063.95. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.29, for a total value of $1,056,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,774,104.78. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,248,501 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

