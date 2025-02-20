Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.33.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 8.8 %

CDNS stock opened at $274.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $241.29 and a twelve month high of $328.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,180,523.36. This trade represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Scannell sold 3,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.78, for a total value of $969,628.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,158.04. This represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,909,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,784,674,000 after buying an additional 201,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,231,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,010,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,406,760,000 after purchasing an additional 404,076 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,021,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,806,019,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

