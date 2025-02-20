Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $325.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.33.

CDNS opened at $274.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $241.29 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $33,538,875. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

