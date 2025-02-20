Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.76% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.
