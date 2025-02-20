Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $136.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $121.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 207.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $60.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 185.70%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.23 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 11,727 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $495,231.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,183,985 shares in the company, valued at $92,229,686.55. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 141,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

