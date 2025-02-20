Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

CADL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:CADL opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. Candel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $340.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -1.25.

In other Candel Therapeutics news, insider William Garrett Nichols sold 13,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $63,543.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,494.32. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francesca Barone sold 13,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $112,392.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,981.54. The trade was a 9.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $470,044 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Candel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

