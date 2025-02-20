Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.72.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.90. Lam Research has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $815,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 215,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,800,000 after purchasing an additional 73,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

