CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Head to Head Comparison

CEL-SCI and BioAtla are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of BioAtla shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of CEL-SCI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of BioAtla shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CEL-SCI has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioAtla has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI N/A N/A -$26.92 million ($0.48) -1.07 BioAtla N/A N/A -$123.46 million ($1.70) -0.28

This table compares CEL-SCI and BioAtla”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CEL-SCI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioAtla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CEL-SCI and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI N/A -235.18% -103.36% BioAtla N/A -187.30% -96.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CEL-SCI and BioAtla, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 0.00 BioAtla 0 1 1 0 2.50

BioAtla has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,180.68%. Given BioAtla’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioAtla is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Summary

BioAtla beats CEL-SCI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of immune system therapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead immunotherapy is Multikine, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of certain head and neck cancers. It is also developing products based on its proprietary technology Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS) technology, a patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, parasitic infections, autoimmune conditions, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes CEL-2000; CEL-4000; and CEL-5000, which are LEAPS-based product candidates in preclinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis disease. CEL-SCI Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

