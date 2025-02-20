Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Celestica by 120.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 56,732 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $61,210,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 61.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Todd C. Cooper sold 9,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,476.52. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 175,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,373,832.04. This represents a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,381 shares of company stock worth $119,142,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.82.

Celestica stock opened at $131.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $144.27.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

