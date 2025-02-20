Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cellectis stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cellectis has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cellectis by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Finally, B Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,547,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

