Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,970 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,011 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $139.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.84. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

