Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $6.00. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chimerix’s FY2028 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday.

Chimerix Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMRX opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $456.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

In other Chimerix news, CEO Michael T. Andriole sold 7,370 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $33,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 609,603 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,405.56. The trade was a 1.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,760 shares of company stock worth $91,175 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chimerix by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chimerix by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138,098 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chimerix by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 64,420 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

