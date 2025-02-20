Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 763,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,241,000 after buying an additional 381,754 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,226 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down from $166.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of CHDN opened at $119.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $111.10 and a twelve month high of $150.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 45.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.409 dividend. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.47%.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.