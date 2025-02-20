Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.66% from the company’s current price.

CRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

CRSP opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,047.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 57,696 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 300,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 22,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,611,000 after acquiring an additional 599,304 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

