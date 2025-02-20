Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Stock Price

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GPN

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $106.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $140.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,608. This represents a 15.70 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,695,000. Focused Investors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after purchasing an additional 785,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.