Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Price

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

IPGP stock opened at $64.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.92. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

