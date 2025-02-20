Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NET. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.28.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of -729.45 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.51 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $4,640,874.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,834.74. This represents a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total transaction of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,384.80. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 533,297 shares of company stock valued at $62,604,696 over the last 90 days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Warm Springs Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

