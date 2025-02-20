Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Coca-Cola FEMSA to post earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:KOF opened at $84.28 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $104.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

