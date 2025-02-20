Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.63 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $395.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.36. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $239.80 and a 1-year high of $553.09.

FIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

