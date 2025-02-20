Comparing Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) & Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) and Addex Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ADDXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Addex Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.51 million N/A N/A Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

77.0% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Addex Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A 21.32% 16.39% Addex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and Addex Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Addex Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.90%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Addex Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addex Therapeutics has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kiora Pharmaceuticals beats Addex Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, and KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treating patients undergoing photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) surgery for corneal wound repair. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

About Addex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors. Its lead programs include Dipraglurant for the treatment of Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and dystonia; ADX71149 for epilepsy and undisclosed CNS disorders; and GABAB PAM for addiction. It has license and collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Indivior PLC; and The Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association. The company was formerly known as Addex Pharmaceuticals Ltd and changed its name to Addex Therapeutics Ltd in March 2012. Addex Therapeutics Ltd was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.