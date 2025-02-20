Comparing nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) and ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA)

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZenaTech and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZenaTech N/A N/A N/A nCino -3.46% 1.62% 1.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZenaTech and nCino”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZenaTech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A nCino $476.54 million 8.03 -$42.35 million ($0.17) -194.28

Analyst Recommendations

ZenaTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ZenaTech and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZenaTech 0 0 0 0 0.00 nCino 0 4 11 0 2.73

nCino has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.67%. Given nCino’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than ZenaTech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

nCino beats ZenaTech on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech, Inc., an enterprise software technology company, develops cloud-based software applications in Canada. It provides cryptocurrency wallets and cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the agriculture industry; cloud-based enterprise software solutions for the medical records industry; safety and compliance management software and mobile solutions; field management software and mobile solutions; integrated cloud-based enterprise software and hardware drone technology solutions for various industries; and browser-based enterprise software applications for public safety. ZenaTech, Inc. was formerly known as ZenaDrone, Inc. and changed its name to ZenaTech, Inc. on October 5, 2020. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem. The company's nIQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a cloud-based mobile-first homeownership software solution. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

