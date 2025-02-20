Comparing Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) & Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) and Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Microbot Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A N/A -$10.74 million ($0.80) -2.17

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 Microbot Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Revolutions Medical and Microbot Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Microbot Medical has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 417.24%. Given Microbot Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microbot Medical is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Volatility & Risk

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microbot Medical has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Microbot Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A Microbot Medical N/A -218.30% -158.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Microbot Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Microbot Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Microbot Medical beats Revolutions Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company offers LIBERTY, an endovascular robotic surgical system which allows physicians to conduct a catheter-based procedure from outside the catheterization laboratory, and avoid radiation exposure, physical strain, and the risk of cross contamination for use in cardiovascular, peripheral, and neurovascular spaces. It also provides NovaCross, an intellectual property and technology in the field of intraluminal revascularization devices with anchoring mechanism and integrated microcatheter. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Stryker Corporation for technology co-development. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

