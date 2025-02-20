Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th.

In related news, Director William T. Giles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This trade represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $172.47 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 108.60%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

