Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DouYu International and Nebius Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DouYu International 2 0 0 0 1.00 Nebius Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

DouYu International presently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 36.96%. Nebius Group has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.76%. Given Nebius Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nebius Group is more favorable than DouYu International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

17.9% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Nebius Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DouYu International and Nebius Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DouYu International $778.94 million 0.66 $5.00 million ($0.88) -18.48 Nebius Group $8.92 billion 1.18 $221.50 million ($0.57) -78.65

Nebius Group has higher revenue and earnings than DouYu International. Nebius Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DouYu International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

DouYu International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nebius Group has a beta of 2.57, indicating that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DouYu International and Nebius Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DouYu International -4.39% -2.92% -2.38% Nebius Group -4.76% 7.18% 4.00%

Summary

Nebius Group beats DouYu International on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors professional players and teams, as well as organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and graphics that include game guides, tutorials, news, and other types of content. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability. It also offers Avride, an autonomous driving solution which targets ride-hailing, logistics, e-commerce, and food/grocery delivery as application domains, as well as focuses on autonomous vehicles and delivery robots; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that prepares specialists for STEM roles, and equipping them with essential technology skills. The company was formerly known as Yandex N.V. and changed its name to Nebius Group N.V. in August 2024. Nebius Group N.V. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

