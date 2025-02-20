Contrasting Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) & Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE – Get Free Report) and Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hybrid Energy and Quipt Home Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quipt Home Medical 1 0 3 2 3.00

Quipt Home Medical has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 134.96%. Given Quipt Home Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Quipt Home Medical is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical $245.91 million 0.47 -$6.76 million ($0.17) -15.65

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Quipt Home Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hybrid Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quipt Home Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.9% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Quipt Home Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hybrid Energy and Quipt Home Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A Quipt Home Medical -2.90% -6.70% -2.94%

Summary

Quipt Home Medical beats Hybrid Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States. The company offers nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and CPAP and BiPAP units; traditional and non-traditional durable medical respiratory equipment and services; non-invasive ventilation equipment, supplies, and services; and engages in the rental of medical equipment. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions. The company was formerly known as Protech Home Medical Corp. and changed its name to Quipt Home Medical Corp. in May 2021. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky.

