Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,109 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 829.8% during the third quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 943.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,886,323.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,728,221.66. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at $7,308,000. This trade represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $228.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.29 and a 200-day moving average of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 186.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

