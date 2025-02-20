Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,116 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $26,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 200,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $10,976,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,113.12. The trade was a 68.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,426 shares of company stock valued at $24,285,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

