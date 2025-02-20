Cormark Has Negative Estimate for Air Canada Q2 Earnings

Get Air Canada alerts:

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Cormark cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Air Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.5 %

ACDVF stock opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Air Canada has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.37%.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.