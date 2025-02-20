Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Capmk

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Crane NXT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of CXT opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Crane NXT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Crane NXT by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Crane NXT by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after buying an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Crane NXT by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,404,000 after buying an additional 126,434 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

