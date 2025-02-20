Critical Survey: CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CNX Resources has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CNX Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNX Resources $1.27 billion 3.56 -$90.49 million ($0.68) -44.56 Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.23 billion 3.89 $388.30 million $2.02 12.02

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magnolia Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CNX Resources. CNX Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnolia Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.2% of CNX Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of CNX Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNX Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNX Resources 8 7 0 0 1.47 Magnolia Oil & Gas 2 8 4 0 2.14

CNX Resources currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $27.58, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than CNX Resources.

Profitability

This table compares CNX Resources and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNX Resources -7.14% 6.72% 3.31% Magnolia Oil & Gas 28.88% 20.78% 14.19%

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats CNX Resources on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers. The company owns rights to extract natural gas from shale properties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, as well as rights to extract natural gas from other shale and shallow oil and gas formations in Illinois, Indiana, New York, and Virginia. It also owns rights to extract CBM in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, and New Mexico. In addition, the company designs, builds, and operates natural gas gathering systems to move gas from the wellhead to interstate pipelines or other local sales points; owns and operates approximately 2,600 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines, as well as various natural gas processing facilities. It also offers turn-key solutions for water sourcing, delivery, and disposal for its natural gas operations and for third parties. The company was formerly known as CONSOL Energy Inc. and changed its name to CNX Resources Corporation in November 2017. CNX Resources Corporation was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

