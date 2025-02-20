Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 175.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 227,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 145,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $187.13 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,723.84. The trade was a 6.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,318 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

