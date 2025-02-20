CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVR Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

CVR Energy stock opened at $19.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.33. CVR Energy has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 878,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.25 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027,369.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,570,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,163,322.25. The trade was a 1.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after buying an additional 154,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVR Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,876,000 after buying an additional 238,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CVR Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,789,000 after buying an additional 317,475 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 143,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 207,872 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

