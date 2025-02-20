Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

CYCC stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

