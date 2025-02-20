Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital lowered shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYCC
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.