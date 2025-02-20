D. Boral Capital Begins Coverage on Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA)

Research analysts at D. Boral Capital began coverage on shares of Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Estrella Immunopharma Price Performance

NASDAQ ESLA opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Estrella Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Institutional Trading of Estrella Immunopharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Estrella Immunopharma stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Estrella Immunopharma worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.