DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $129.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.45, for a total transaction of $164,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,021.20. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.83, for a total value of $327,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,256.62. The trade was a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,812,285. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

